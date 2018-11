One thing Morecambe’s Checkatrade Trophy loss to Sunderland highlighted was their habit of giving away late goals.

A stoppage-time goal saw the Shrimps beaten 1-0 at the Globe Arena in midweek.

It wasn’t the first time this season that Jim Bentley’s players have conceded late on.

