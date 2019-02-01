VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley talks the Shrimps’ walking wounded ahead of Oldham Athletic trip

Morecambe head to Oldham Athletic tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley admitting it will be a case of ‘same again’ in terms of his squad.
Injuries have decimated the Shrimps’ line-up during the course of the season and struck again following last Saturday’s draw at Northampton Town.
That game ended with Vadaine Oliver suffering a knee injury which has since been revealed as one that will keep him out for eight weeks.
He joins a number of first-team players on the sidelines; watch as Bentley discusses who he has – or hasn’t – got available this weekend.