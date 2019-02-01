VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley talks the Shrimps’ walking wounded ahead of Oldham Athletic trip

Morecambe head to Oldham Athletic tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley admitting it will be a case of ‘same again’ in terms of his squad.

Injuries have decimated the Shrimps’ line-up during the course of the season and struck again following last Saturday’s draw at Northampton Town.

Vadaine Oliver is the latest addition to Morecambe's injury list

That game ended with Vadaine Oliver suffering a knee injury which has since been revealed as one that will keep him out for eight weeks.

He joins a number of first-team players on the sidelines; watch as Bentley discusses who he has – or hasn’t – got available this weekend.