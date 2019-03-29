VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley talks injuries going into Crawley Town meeting

It looks like being the same again for Morecambe as they welcome Crawley Town to the Globe Arena tomorrow.

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has said that players such as Andrew Tutte and Vadaine Oliver have stepped up their work in training.

Morecambe midfielder Andrew Tutte

However, Sam Lavelle will be monitored after making an earlier than anticipated return as family reasons forced Ritchie Sutton to miss last week’s loss at Swindon Town.

Watch as Bentley outlines the current situation and a couple of unwelcome knocks in the reserves’ recent outing.