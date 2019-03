Morecambe are back in action against Crawley Town tomorrow, hoping to bounce back from last Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Swindon Town.

The Shrimps had travelled to the County Ground, hoping to consolidate their record of four wins and a draw in their previous seven outings.

Morecambe's Ritchie Sutton missed the Swindon Town defeat last weekend Picture: Getty Images

However, errors at both ends of the pitch were to prove costly as Jim Bentley’s players stayed 19th in the table with seven games remaining.

A week on from the Swindon defeat, how does the Shrimps’ boss reflect on that game now?