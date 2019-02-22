VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley pays tribute to Kevin Ellison ahead of his big day

Morecambe’s match against Lincoln City this weekend sees the Shrimps’ fans paying tribute to Kevin Ellison.

The winger celebrates his 40th birthday with a match against a Lincoln side for whom he featured 15 years ago.

Morecambe winger Kevin Ellison

The Shrimps Trust is asking fans to sign a giant card in JB’s Bar before the game, volunteers are taking collections for the Lancashire Mind organisation, while Ellison has also donated a signed shirt to be auctioned off.

Ellison was Bentley’s first signing as Morecambe manager; watch as he provides his own tribute to the club’s joint top scorer this season.