VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley on their midweek Blackpool win

Morecambe play their first competitive game for a fortnight tomorrow when they welcome Bury to the Globe Arena.

Last week’s freezing temperatures saw the trip to Oldham Athletic postponed, leaving Jim Bentley’s players with a free Saturday.

Morecambe's Rhys Oates Picture: Getty Images

As a way of getting some minutes into the players’ legs, Morecambe played a behind closed doors friendly against Blackpool in midweek.

A strong Morecambe side ran out 2-0 winners at Squires Gate with Rhys Oates and Kevin Ellison on target.

Watch here as Bentley offers his reflection on the midweek match.