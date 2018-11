Morecambe go into tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against FC Halifax Town, hoping to build upon last week’s 2-1 win against Yeovil Town.

Goals from A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Rhys Oates gave the Shrimps victory, though they were indebted to keeper Mark Halstead.

Morecambe saw off Yeovil Town last weekend

Here, manager Jim Bentley offers his reflections on last Saturday’s three points.