Morecambe moved another point closer to League Two safety this season with a point at Macclesfield Town last weekend.

The Shrimps returned from the Moss Rose with a 1-1 draw, having seen Zak Mills’ goal cancelled out by Elliott Durrell’s equaliser.

It means the Shrimps go into tomorrow’s game with Grimsby Town nine points clear of the bottom two with four games remaining.

A week on from the match, how does Jim Bentley reflect on the point now?