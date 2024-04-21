Tributes paid to former Morecambe boss
The former Wales winger, whose 19-year playing career featured spells with clubs including Burnley, Derby County, QPR and Swansea City, passed away on Friday, aged 71.
James was named as Morecambe manager in January 1994 after a period managing Gainsborough Trinity.
He had five months in charge of the Shrimps before leaving that summer, to be replaced by Jim Harvey.
A Morecambe statement posted on X said: “We are deeply saddened following the passing of former manager Leighton James.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Leighton.”
James’ other clubs also offered their tributes.
Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “We are sorry to hear the news of Leighton’s passing.
“He left an indelible mark on this football club and stories of his playing skills still echo around Turf Moor.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”
Alan Curtis, a team-mate at Swansea when they won promotion into the former First Division in 1981, added: “Leighton was a wonderful player and certainly one of the best players I have ever played with and one of our greatest players to have played for the Swans.
“He was naturally two-footed, which meant he was a nightmare for defenders to play against. He could cut in from either wing and shoot with his right or left foot.
“Leighton didn’t suffer fools gladly and he didn’t hold back if he had something to say, and yet he was a great teammate and would go out of his way to help anyone.”