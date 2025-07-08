Three more signings and three friendlies for Lancaster City

​​Lancaster City are building for the future, signing three young defenders over the past week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Cox joins from Blackpool, having made nine appearances for the Dolly Blues on loan last season – he scored on his debut against Basford United in March.

Toby Oliver is another former Blackpool Youth player, who moved on to neighbours Fleetwood Town before joining Lancaster. He enjoyed a spell on loan with NPL West club Atherton Collieries last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Dom Lawson scored for for Lancaster City in both last weekend’s pre-season games Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The third new arrival is the versatile Joe Amison, who has made 112 appearances for NW Counties League club Holker Old Boys in his native Barrow, scoring eight goals.

Manager Jimmy Marshall said of the new recruits: “Charlie's profile fits us perfectly. He is young, hungry and a player with potential. He knows the group well already and is a popular character.

"Delighted to bring Toby to the club. He comes with a lot of good pedigree after being at Manchester United, Blackpool and Fleetwood. We think there is loads of improvements in him. Joe's been in training with us for the last couple of weeks and has done brilliantly. He's played a lot of football for a 20- year old and is a good, solid defender.”

Amison has started all three pre-season games over the past week, most recently the 2-1 defeat at Burscough on Tuesday. The NW Counties Premier side were in front by half-time and added a second before Lewis Mansell pulled one back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dolly Blues had won on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, starting with a 2-1 victory at Lostock St Gerard's. Dom Lawson scored the winner after Nic Evangelinos had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Lancaster returned to action barely 17 hours later with a 7-0 at local club Storey's. Lawson scored two more and Nathan Caine notched a first-half hat-trick. Second-half scorers were Sam and Charlie Bailey.

Jimmy Marshall’s side continue their build-up to the NPL Premier season with a home game against League Two Barrow this Saturday (3pm) and a visit to Kendal Town next Tuesday (7.30).

Lancaster plan to introduce youth teams to contest the Junior Premier League NPL next season. This follows the recent formation of Under-18 and U20 squads.