"The intensity of the game wasn’t there": Morecambe manager reflects on Walsall loss
Taylor Allen’s 20th-minute strike gave the home team a 1-0 victory as the 2024/25 campaign got underway on Saturday.
It was a match in which Adams fielded seven debutants for his first game in charge since returning to the club for a third spell.
He saw Gwion Edwards half-volley over from 20 yards before Jordan Slew sent another effort off target deep into added time.
At the other end, Jamille Matt had an early goal ruled out for offside before George Ray’s block denied Charlie Lakin and Shrimps keeper Stuart Moore thwarted Connor Barrett at full stretch.
Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “We’re obviously disappointed to come away with nothing today. They started the better side without creating a lot of big opportunities.
“We’ve had all the possession in the match, which means nothing because we haven’t had any shots on goal in the whole match.
“That’s hugely disappointing because Walsall were there to be got at.
“After they went ahead, they kept a good shape and we weren’t able to break them down.
“We resorted to long balls and didn’t pass through them when we could have and didn’t create any opportunities on goal.
“The intensity of the game wasn’t there and It wasn’t a great game of football.
“We were the ones that needed to up the tempo and pass it quicker – and we didn’t do that today and the performance wasn’t good enough.”