The extra scrutiny on Cole Stockton by teams could aid his Morecambe team-mates

The 27-year-old Shrimps striker is grabbing all the headlines at the moment after notching his 11th goal of the season with a superb long-range effort on Tuesday night in the win over Lincoln City at the Mazuma Stadium.

That came off the back of two strikes against Lancashire rivals Accrington Stanley in the 3-3 draw at home on Saturday.

His red-hot goalscoring form has put him top of the scoring charts across Europe – ahead of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Cole Stockton

Stockton is likely to be a marked man in League One for the rest of the season, although Robinson is confident the ex-Tranmere man will be able to cope with that.

And in any case, Robinson feels any extra attention Stockton gets will benefit the squad’s other attackering players.

“We were telling Cole to pass on Tuesday night but it just show what we know,” said Robinson.

“We’ve got a boy who is on fire and he’s the leading scorer in Europe and I don’t think Morecambe have had that too often.

“He’s done great and he’s hard to stop. Other teams are aware of him but then we have got other threats in the team. It’s not a one-man band and I am sure Cole will be the first to admit that.”

Robinson will be hoping Stockton can continue his goalscoring form at Wycombe Wanderers this weekend. The Chairboys were relegated from the Championship but are currently sixth in the table.

Robinson said: “They have spent a lot of money and have a very experienced squad so we are under no illusions.”