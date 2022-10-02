Ten-man Shrimps sink to the bottom after derby loss to Accrington Stanley

Derek Adams's side fell to a second successive defeat in a game that saw a number of decisions go against them, not least the sending off of Arthur Gnahoua on the stroke of half time.

The forward was shown a straight red card as he caught Mitch Clark in an aerial battle.

It was the Shrimps who started the game on the front foot but Stanley then began to have the better of the few chances on offer. The always dangerous Sean McConville created an opportunity for Harvey Rodgers which ended with a goal line clearance from ex-Accrington man Farrend Rawson.

Arthur Gnahoua was red carded against Accrington Stanley

The game opened up in the second half after Gnahoua's red card and it was Accrington who were the more threatening as they looked to make the most of the man advantage.

The home side took the lead on 58 minutes later when Liam Coyle was teed up in the box and made no mistake with a shot that found the bottom-left corner of Connor Ripley's goal.

To their credit the 10 men of Morecambe came back and were handed a lifeline on 77 minutes. A long Ripley clearance caused panic in the Stanley defence and Ryan Astley somehow managed to lob the ball over his own goalkeeper.

Parity was to last only four minutes however, as Ethan Hamilton's free-kick passed through a ragged Morecambe wall and ended up in the bottom right-hand corner of Ripley's goal.

The Shrimps then handed Stanley another gift five minutes from time when Dylan Connolly gave the ball away in his own half and Jack Nolan took full advantage to cross for Tommy Leigh who slotted home at the far post.

Accrington Stanley: Jensen, Clark, Hamilton, Astley, Coyle, Whalley, Leigh, McConville, Rodgers, Conneely Tharme (rep Nolan 74).

Subs not used: Savin, Sangare, Delfouneso, Martin, Sloane, Fernandes.

Booked: Conneely, Tharme.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Bedeau (rep Stockton, 74), Taylor (rep Cooney, 60), Fane, Gnahoua, Weir, Phillips (rep Connolly 82).

Subs not used: Smith, McLoughlin, Obika, O’Connor.

Booked: Gibson, Fane, Love.

Sent off: Gnahoua 45.

