Ten-man City toppled by high-flying Marine

It was, however, the visitors’ attackers that won them this game, 3-1 the final score, as Sol Solomon proved too hard to contain, scoring a brace either side of half-time and winning a penalty.

The nimble forward opened the scoring for the visitors after six minutes, and Marine controlled the first half before Lancaster and Jamie Mellen were hit with a red card and concession of a second goal at the start of the second which, though it galvanised them to halve the deficit shortly after, ultimately led them on the road to a 3-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a good start, Marine were soon rewarded with the opener. Lucas Weir rose to head Jack Lussey’s cross on goal which Sam Waller could only divert onto the post where Solomon was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Dale Whitham runs back to the centre circle with the ball after pulling a goal back (photo: Phil Dawson)

Solomon was then prevented from doubling the score courtesy of Dale Whitham’s block and Waller’s save.

Disaster struck just after half-time when Mellen, booked just previously, snapped into a hard tackle, but the referee gave him his second yellow and marching orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster had seen out a draw after a long period with 10 men against FC United of Manchester, but Marine were in a ruthless mood and looked to have put the game to bed when Solomon added his second from a corner, looping the ball over Waller’s head.

The game wasn’t over though as City hit back. Kyle Brownhill delivery was met by the incoming Whitham, who continued his knack of opportune arrival to tap home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marine had the opportunity to end the contest when Lamine Toure fouled Solomon inside the area but the forward could not bag his hat-trick from the spot though, sending a powerful penalty over the bar.