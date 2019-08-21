Sutton’s header delivers Morecambe’s first victory of the season at Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield Town 0 Morecambe 1

The Shrimps secured their first win of the season with an dogged display at Moss Rose.

Ritchie Sutton picked the perfect time to open his account for the Shrimps with the only goal of the game on 65 minutes to give Jim Bentley’s side the points.

Steven Old was the provider with a superb cross from the left and Sutton nipped in behind the home defence to send his diving header past Owen Evans from six yards out.

The goal came against the run of play in many ways with the home side looking the more threatening until it came, but from there the Shrimps went close to adding the game’s second goal.

Shaun Miller came closest when he took advantage of Jay Harris’ poor back pass to round Evans, only to see his final effort come back off the post from an acute angle.

Andrew Tutte then hit the side netting from the edge of the box before the home side piled bodies forward in the final stages.

But they were were kept out by a stubborn Morecambe defence who performed heroics to hold on to their clean sheet.

Morecambe had started brightly with John O’Sullivan clipping an early effort over from the edge of the box and Adam Buxton and Jordan Cranston trying their luck from free kicks.

But from there it was the home side who dominated and had the better of the first half-chances as they looked to maintain their bright start to the season.

Jak McCourt was the first to threaten with a free-kick from the edge of the area that was drilled under the Morecambe wall and deflected inches wide for a corner.

The pressure continued with the impressive Theo Archibald striking the top of the Shrimps’ crossbar with a superb strike from 18 yards that had Barry Roach beaten.

The Shrimps’ keeper was soon in action though with a superb save from a close-range Fiacre Kelleher header that he tipped away at full stretch to deny the home side an opening goal.

Macclesfield: Evans, Welch-Hayes, Kelleher, Vassell, Archibald, McCourt (Kirkby 76), Osadebe, Harris, Clarke (O’Keefe 67), Ironside, Stephens (Gomis 76). Subs not used: Charles=Cook, Horsfall, Blyth.

Morecambe: Roche, Lavelle, Old, Sutton, Buxton, Brewitt, Cranston, O’Sullivan Alessandra (Tutte 58), Stockton (Oates 78), Miller. (Ellison 84) Subs not used: Halstead, Bakare, Jagne, Leitch-Smith.

Referee: P Marsden.

Attendance: 1,862.