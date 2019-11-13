Stourbridge 2-2 Lancaster City

Rob Wilson on target. Picture: Tony North

A first half strike from Rob Wilson and a header by Jack Armer in the second period saw City keep their unbeaten run intact.

It was the hosts who took the lead despite early pressure from City when a pinpoint pass found Stourbridge’s Anthony Dwyer, who buried the ball past Sam Ashton in the Dolly Blues’ goal.

Stourbridge had a chance to double their lead in the 14th minute when Brad Birch’s shot from outside the box was saved by Ashton.

Andre Landell added a second goal just five minutes later when a corner was whipped in and headed down to the feet of Landell, who spun and struck the ball into the top left of the net.

Lancaster City grabbed a goal back five minutes before half-time when a scramble in the goal area saw Wilson fire home for the Dolly Blues after Matty Blinkhorn’s cross to the far post,

Lancaster had the first real chance of the second half when they won a free kick 25 yards out with Paul Dawson putting his effort just over the crossbar.

Stourbridge had a chance of their own just a few minutes later when Peter Taylor was one on one with Ashton but his attempt to chip the ball over the City keeper went wide.

City had their chances to get the tie level when a shot from Niall Cowerphwaite was struck from the edge of the box after Ashton’s long kick up field.

However, it was well saved by Stourbridge keeper Charlie Price.

The Dolly Blues managed to draw level in the 74th minute when a corner came into the box with Armer sending the ball into the back of the net, sparking jubilation from the City bench.

If anyone was going to win the game in the dying moments it looked to be Lancaster as a nicely fed ball by Kieran Feeney found City’s top scorer David Norris who beat the keeper, only to be denied by the left hand post.

With this FA Trophy clash entering the final moments, City had another chance to win it when Stourbridge sent their goalkeeper up for a corner, the ball was then cleared away by a waiting City defence and with Feeney one on one with a defender all he had to do was get past him.

However, the ball bounced awkwardly and the Dolly Blues could not capitalise.