Smith scores hat-trick as Marsh move into next round of cup

Trimpell and Bare Rangers and likely title challengers Marsh United enjoyed cup success as the downpours nearly wiped out the weekend’s action in the North Lancs Football League.

Only three games - one on the artificial surface at Mossgate in Heysham - survived the weather, with the others going ahead at Trimpell.

Cartmel were unlucky to go out of the Premier Division cup after a 2-2 draw with Trimpell.

Jonny Durnan and Marc Murphy scored for the home side and John Lord and Jamie Chick for the visitors before the shootout, which Trimpell won 4-3.

Marsh United made comfortable progress into the quarter-finals with a 5-2 victory over College at Mossgate, thanks largely to a hat-trick by Daniel Smith.

James Eccles and substitute Lee Sparks also scored for the visitors, who had a four-goal advantage before two replies by Stefan Dixon.

In the only other match played, on the back pitch at Trimpell, Westgate Wanderers went down 3-2 to Trimpell’s third team in a second division encounter.

Joel Creech, Adam Mulgrew and Daniel Wilson earned Trimpell the points, edging out goals by Jordan Burkhill and Jake Crowther.

Trimpell’s first team’s victory earned them a home quarter-final against Boy’s Club, while Marsh’s win takes them to Arnside.

Carnforth Rangers will host the winner of the delayed Morecambe Royals v Caton United tie.

Highgrove will go straight through to the semi-finals if they win their postponed match at Ingleton, with Mayfield United having resigned from the league.

Fixtures for 2 November:

Premier division: Caton Utd v Arnside, College v Marsh Utd, Highgrove v Boys Club, Morecambe Royals v Trimpell & Bare Rangers.

Senior Cup: Middleton & Overton Sports v Carnforth Rangers, Westgate Wanderers v Bowerham Dynamos.

Lancashire Junior Cup: Feniscowles & Pleasington v Cartmel.

First division: Carnforth Rangers Res v Highgrove Res, Cartmel Res v Burton Thistle, Cross Bay v Melbourne, Marsh Utd Res v Halton Rangers Res, Trimpell & Bare Rangers Res v Millhead.

Second division: Arnside Res v Highgrove Colts, Carnforth Rangers A v Storeys, Halton Rangers Res v Cartmel A, Boys Club Res v Melbourne Res, University of Cumbria v King George.

Second division cup: Millhead Res v Trimpell & Bare Rangers A.