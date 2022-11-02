Sloan is key for Lancaster City in Trophy triumph over Gainsborough Trinity

Man of the Match Sloan was superb at left wing-back, combining beautifully with midfield and attack while remaining disciplined in defence. But it was a fluid team performance that helped Lancaster through to the next round.

Mark Fell's side started sharply, setting a high defensive line which kept Gainsborough penned in.

But Trinity took an inexplicable lead, going ahead without technically taking a shot. Andrew Wright smelt blood when Sam Waller took too long on a back pass, and tackled the ball off him and into the goal.

Lancaster City ace Christian Sloan (photo: Phil Dawson)

City were quickly level. Evangelinos entered as City trudged back to the centre spot and made a decisive impact, sprinting determinedly down the left wing before crossing to Norris.

The veteran thudded a header off the bar, but he sprung into reflexive action, as he bicycle-kicked the equaliser just beyond the line.

Lancaster should have found the lead when Sloan first crashed a close-range header against the bar and Evangelinos put the rebound wide of the far post from the other side.

City did go ahead before the break Norris timed his through ball to perfection, drawing the keeper, and Evangelinos beat the line and slotted his finish perfectly into the corner.

Lancaster increased their lead on the hour. A deep cross came in past Norris to where Sloan was again waiting. His first shot was blocked, but the defence seemed to fall perfectly and opened up a channel through which he drove the second attempt inside the far post to make it 3-1.

To get themselves back in the game, Trinity would need a goal quickly, and after Sam Waller had brilliantly tipped Harry Lewis’ volley off the line, they found one, left-back Joe West able to prod a bouncing ball into the net.