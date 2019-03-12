Sir Kenny Dalglish praises Scott McTominay as Lancaster's Manchester United star is called up by Scotland again

Lancaster’s Manchester United star Scott McTominay has again been called up by Scotland.

The fast-rising midfielder is part of Alex McLeish’s 27-man squad for the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers in Kazakhstan, on March 21 and San Marino, three days later.

McTominay with Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: Getty Images

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Old Trafford club this season and was a key figure in their remarkable win at Paris St Germain last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It was a performance that drew praise from fans and pundits alike, Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish one of those to single out McTominay’s contribution on a famous night in Paris.

“For any young Scotsman to go into that environment and absolutely hold his own makes you proud,” he said in his Sunday Post column.

“When you are up against such quality players as Marco Veratti and Marquinhos, you are never going to dominate the ball and dictate the flow of the game.

“But that wouldn’t have been what Solskjaer asked of McTominay and his central midfield partner, Fred.

“The manager would have wanted them to disrupt the tempo of the game, and that’s what they managed to do – and they did it admirably.

“They exerted relentless pressure when the opposition were in possession and made some fine tackles.

“It would be nice to see McTominay rewarded with more domestic and European games.”

McTominay, a former Halton St Wilfrid’s and Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil, was born in Lancaster but qualifies for Scotland through his father’s family.

He has five senior international caps having been persuaded to turn down England’s overtures by McLeish.

McTominay signed a new United contract in January which ties him to the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2023.