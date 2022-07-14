Signs are looking good at Lancaster City after a fine start to pre-season

The Northern Premier League is set to unveil the fixture list for 2022/23 campaign which is due to kick-off on Saturday, August 13.

The Dolly Blues pre-season is in full swing with two matches played over the past week.

Last Friday, City defeated Blackburn Rovers Under-23s at Giant Axe before losing courtesy of a last minute penalty to National League North outfit Southport on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Bailey in action against Blackburn (photo: Phil Dawson)

This weekend, City take on more higher-league opposition in the shape of AFC Fylde behind closed doors.

Boss Mark Fell has been thrilled with what he has seen so far with his new signings settling in well amongst the existing members of the squad.

"I have been really pleased so far,” said Fell. “It’s been as good as we could have expected.

"In terms of our initial start to pre-season – the performances, the fitness levels, the cohesiveness within the squad has been excellent.

"You have to remember that the team which started against Blackburn, there were seven new faces in it and there were probably seven or eight new faces in the first half against Southport.

"The squad has gelled – they are already a close-knit group.

"The performances themselves – I though we were very good against Blackburn.

"Against Southport we fell foul of trying to give everybody a game and then running out of substitutes when Niall Cowperthwaite had to come off.