Signing Paul Dawson is a major coup for Bamber Bridge, says boss Jamie Milligan

The talented midfielder left hometown club Lancaster City to return to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on the eve of Brig's trip to Witton Albion last weekend.

It is more than two years since Dawson left Irongate to join the Dolly Blues, and he marked his second coming by scoring in the 4-1 victory over Albion which kept Brig in fourth spot in the NPL premier Division two point off the top.

The move has certainly raised a few eyebrows with Dolly Blues manager Mark Fell revealing that he felt personally let down by the midfielder's defection.

Paul Dawson in action for Bamber Bridge (photo:Ruth Hornby)

However, Milligan said: "I know a lot has been said and to be honest, I am not really that bothered.

"It was down to the lad at the end of the day.

"I needed another option and I have looked about. I missed out on a couple of loans to fill that midfield position.

"I just thought I would test the water with Daws because I know he used to play here and I know what a decent player he is.

"I put seven days' notice on him, spoke to him and he was happy to come.

"We didn't force his hand. I know people are saying he's gone for the money but he's actually on less money than he was at Lancaster.

"He's come for purely football reasons.

"He's watched us play and wants to be a part of it, so it was a no-brainer for me.

"Daws is a brilliant signing for us. He has to add things to his game but I've said to him that if he helps us, then I will help him.

"If he has a desire to play higher then I will try to help him to do that."

Dawson was not the only incoming piece of business this week done by Milligan.

He has also brought in 19-year-old midfielder Aaron Skinner, who was signed on with Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, and swooped for fellow midfielder Dan Martin on loan from Accrington Stanley.

Skinner played in the 2-0 defeat to Chorley on Tuesday night in the LFA Challenge Trophy at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

"I have spoken to quite a few people about Aaron and I have not had one single person say anything negative about him," said Milligan.

"He's a good lad, got loads of energy, can run and pass. I just think he needs a little kick start.

"He got that brilliant move to Tottenham and I don't know what's happened but his name got flagged up to me,

"I did a bit of digging and just thought i would get him in.

"He played on Tuesday night and did well.

"I brought Dan in on loan from Accrington. He had been on loan at South Shields and played against us.

"He played right wing-back and looked a good, tidy little player, but I knew he wanted to play centre midfield.

"I spoke to John Coleman and Jimmy Bell at Accrington and they just said he's a belting little player.

"So I said I would take him and play him where he wants to play."

Having brought three players in, Milligan has decided to let Danny Forbes go out on loan to North west Counties outfit Longridge Town.