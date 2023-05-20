The Shrimps were put up for sale eight months ago but remain in limbo with Sarbjot Johal’s planned buyout seemingly up in the air, three months after the EFL said it required more information from him.

The club’s fan group, the Shrimps Trust, held an open meeting on Thursday for members and supporters, with Blackpool Supporters’ Trust (BST) representative Tony Wilkinson among those present.

BST was formed almost a decade ago with the Seasiders owned by the Oyston family.

The EFL has said there is no update on Morecambe's takeover situation Picture: EFL

While part of its work involved raising funds for good causes, it also sought to hold owners to account on behalf of fans and the community.

Frustration at how the EFL handled matters during the Oyston ownership led BST to demonstrate outside the organisation’s Preston office in 2018.

As far as Morecambe fans go, there’s a level of annoyance that the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test doesn’t contain a set timeframe for takeovers to be completed.

Wilkinson told the meeting: “We had our problems at BST. With regards to the EFL, we banged our head against a brick wall for many years.

“Many years ago, we called for an independent regulator and this is now at White Paper stage in the Houses of Parliament and will become legislation in the next 24 months in my view.

“They (the EFL) told us they are competition organisers so, realistically, the powers the EFL have won’t help you.

“You can get in touch with the EFL but the fan-led review is the way things are going to change.”

The meeting also heard a question concerning the possibility of the Shrimps Trust being represented on the club board or being able to buy more shares.

In response, the Trust said: “The short answer is no, we don’t have board representation. It’s something that’s possible but it’s up to the club.

“In terms of buying shares, the Trust isn’t in a position to buy a stake in the club but we have a very, very small stake.

“We acquired 100 shares. They allow us to attend the AGM and we transferred shares from the old supporters’ trust.