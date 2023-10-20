Hello once again from everyone at the Shrimps Trust: hopefully you’re all staying warm as the weather drops heading into autumn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, it’s a delight to say that our league form has continued to remain on a high.

It’s been a fine run of form for the Shrimps over the past month, with one defeat in five league games and any lingering concerns over away form finally put to bed with consecutive victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last couple of seasons in League One have been a massive struggle away, with big defeats at giant clubs seeming to weigh heavily on our form on the road.

Morecambe's players have had success away from home of late Picture: Jack Taylor

This season started with a couple of tricky away games but we’ve since made the most of our last couple of trips to prove that there is no hangover running into this season.

We’ve also apparently become adept at churning out results with 10 men, which is useful considering our tally of four red cards already this season!

To end matters on the pitch, how great is it to see so many of our young players recognised at international level? Aside from having to see our matches postponed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, taking a look into Trust matters, we have a few updates as we head swiftly towards a busy festive season.

The headline is that we’re currently on 705 members – at the time of writing – and currently heading for a record membership which we hope will be hit soon.

We’re also delighted to be putting on a coach to Wrexham which, for some reason, seems to be quite a popular fixture.

Priority access will be given to members on a first come first served basis, so sign up if you haven’t already and keep an eye on our socials for updates as to when spaces will be on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking in the long term regarding away travel, we are still hoping to find a solution to this with the club.

It is likely that we are going to need a volunteer – or volunteers – who are prepared to run regular travel to away games, so please do let us know if this is something you would like to do.

In terms of festive events, the club is running a Halloween party for kids this year at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on October 26.

We are discussing plans to support further events over the final few months of the year and are always open to ideas for events, so please do get in touch if you have any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also starting to look at plans for this year’s toy appeal around Christmas.

It’s a fantastic initiative, spearheaded by Jo Wilkinson and Paul Hodgson, with donations in previous years having been incredibly generous and we hope to have more updates in the coming weeks.

Finally, a word on the ownership situation. Despite progress appearing to be a little on the slow side regarding news of a takeover, Derek Adams has mentioned on a few occasions about parties interested in the club.

We hope that this can progress swiftly in the coming months and hopefully help secure the long term of the club.