Shrimps to offer youngsters free season tickets

With the new season fast approaching the Shrimps have teamed up with local school uniform supplier The Uniform & Leisurewear Co Ltd to offer young fans a chance to watch League 2 football next season.

All current primary school children will be receiving the offer of a free season ticket to watch the Shrimps in their 13th season of league football.

David Hoyle of Uniform & Leisure stated: “We are proud to sponsor the free season tickets for kids scheme with the Shrimps and it shows our ongoing commitment to local children and sport”.

The Shrimps will also be offering one free ticket to individual matches when purchased with an adult ticket.

However, by gaining the free season ticket this will also allow young supporters additional season ticket holder benefits such as discount in the club shop and pre-sale on cup games.

School children will receive an application form via their school or they can be collected from the club shop prior to the start of the football season.

Co-Chairman Graham Howse said: “Times are challenging for families and as a club, we must ensure we do our bit to ease the burden of cost that prohibits some people from attending football.

“We actively want to encourage families to the Globe to experience a family friendly atmosphere and build upon the Community Day and Break the Gate initiatives of last year which witnessed bumper attendances with a fabulous atmosphere.”