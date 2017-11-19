Shrimps survive late scare to claim point

Colchester United 0 Morecambe 0

Morecambe maintained their recent unbeaten run with a determined draw at Colchester.

The Shrimps were good value for their point although they were relieved to see an 87th-minute volley from Drey Wright hit the crossbar as the home side almost snatched a dramatic win.

Jim Bentley’s side had the best chance of the game before that on the stroke of half-time, when a poor back-pass played Aaron Wildig in on goal but he took the ball too wide and the chance went begging

Colchester started brightly and Michael Mandron forced Barry Roche into a save in only the sixth minute, with a free header from a left-wing corner that was directed straight at the Morecambe keeper.

The visitors hit back with Aaron McGowan drilling a left-foot shot wide of the left-hand post from the edge of the area, before Steven Old headed wide from close range after a well-worked Shrimps’ corner routine presented him with a golden chance.

Kevin Ellison also went close with a far-post header from a Garry Thompson cross before the home side created more chances of their own again.

Mandron again went close with a curling shot from the edge of the area that sailed inches over the bar.

And defender Ryan Inniss fired straight at Roche from the edge of the area with a volley.

The second half was a dogged affair with few moments of any note, until Colchester brought on former Preston midfielder Kyel Reid and Wright, who began to forge some openings and raise the spirits of the home crowd.

Reid presented fellow sub Craig Slater with a great opening but the youngster slipped just as he looked set to shoot.

Morecambe’s only effort of note came from a long-range Patrick Brough effort that was held by Sam Waker but a draw would have been a pleasing point for the improving Shrimps.

Colchester: Walker, Eastman (Wright 78), Inniss, Kent, Jackson, Comley (Slater 65), Vincent-Young, Lapslie, Hanlan (Reid 78), Szmodics, Mandron. Subs (not used): Gilmartin, Kinsella, Loft, Odelusi

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Old, Lavelle, Brough, Kenyon, Fleming, Thompson, Wildig (Oliver 78), Ellison, McGurk (Campbell 70). Subs (not used): Nizic, Lund, Lang, Rose

Referee: L Collins

Attendance: 2,872