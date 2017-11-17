Shrimps must make their dominance tell

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has emphasised the importance of the opening goal as his players head to Colchester United tomorrow.

The Shrimps make the journey south on the back of three straight home wins in league and cup competitions.

Those victories over Hartlepool United, Leicester City and Wycombe Wanderers lifted some of the doom and gloom around the club.

The first two of those wins provided the club with some welcome prize money, while victory against Wycombe moved the club out of the bottom two in League Two.

Tomorrow’s trip promises to be a difficult one with Colchester having only lost twice in eight home league matches this season.

However, their last home outing saw them beaten in the FA Cup after losing against Oxford City.

“We had a fabulous week and it was good to get back to winning ways,” Bentley said of his side’s victories.

“If you go back to the games against Port Vale, Grimsby Town and Forest Green, we hit the post from six yards at Forest Green and Steve Old missed from four yards against Grimsby.

“It’s all about scoring when you are on top; we have created chances but we haven’t taken the lead.

“When you score and get your noses in front then you go on, get another one and then you look like a different side. Confidence is massive in football and, although our game- management has to be better, we scored when we were on top against Wycombe and it was good to be back to winning ways in the league.”

Max Muller will be available for Morecambe this weekend after missing last Saturday’s win against Wycombe.

The defender was ineligible under the terms of his loan from the Wanderers.