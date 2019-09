Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says he was "massively disappointed" after seeing his side lose 3-1 at Oldham last Saturday.

After going two goals down, the Shrimps managed to pull it back to 2-1 thanks to a goal from Shaun Miller, but a late strike from Jonny Smith killed the game as the Latics took all three points.

Jim Bentley.

Watch the video to see Bentley's reaction.