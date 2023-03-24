​Shrimps look for cure to their travel sickness when they face League One relegation rivals MK Dons this weekend

​The Shrimps have picked up just a paltry eight points on their travels this season – it’s the worst points haul in League One and the main reason why they find themselves fighting for their lives in the relegation zone.

However, this weekend they head to the team who have the joint worst home record – alongside rock-bottom Forest Green Rovers – in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Dons have won just three league games at Stadium MK and Adams knows if his men can add to their one solitary away win then they will leapfrog above Mark Jackson’s men.

Morecambe new boy Pape Souare made his debut Picture: Michael Williamson

The Shrimps are third from bottom in the table, but just two points behind the Dons who hover one place above the drop zone.

"We need to do better away from home, there’s no doubt about it,” said Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got a midtable home record, but a bottom of the table away record which has probably hampered us throughout the season.

"I just think we have found it difficult going to some really tough away venues where the home crowd really get behind the home team.

"We don’t really have a big travelling support and that might be the reason why we don’t get the wins."

The Dons have enjoyed two victories over the Shrimps already this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in August, they came to the Mazuma Stadium and left after a resounding 4-0 victory. They also ended Morecambe’s interest in the Carabao Cup, winning 2-0 at home back in November.

Adams – who watched his side battle to a 1-1 draw against Oxford United last weekend – revealed he is surprised to see the Dons in their present predicament.

"I am surprised, but they are where they are,” he said. “We were well beaten by them earlier in the season so we have got a task on our hands.

"They have done well, winning one at home and one away in their last two games. They will go into the game feeling confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we go into it in confident mood as well coming off the back of a good point against Oxford.