Shrimps crash to seventh defeat in eight

Morecambe suffered their seventh defeat in eight games as they lost their first EFL Trophy game of the season at Carlisle.

The Shrimps, who made eight changes to the side that lost at Bury on Saturday, played some good football but were undone by a series of superb strikes from the home side who scored with three long range efforts.

Morecambe took the lead in the sixth minute with a first goal of the season for Vadaine Oliver. After a smart break Kevin Ellison’s shot was blocked on the line by Gary Liddle but the ball rebounded into the air and Oliver used his height and strength to head home the loose ball.

The lead only lasted seven minutes as the home side pulled one back with a stunning strike. Former Fleetwood man George Glendon took possession 25 yards out and after a sweet first touch volleyed past Mark Halstead from 25 yards.

The Shrimps’ keeper was injured trying to make the save forcing Barry Roche to come off the bench.

As the game swung from end to end the Shrimps took the lead for a second time with a fine move as Joe Piggott got in front of his marker and slid the ball past Adam Collin with a first-time finish.

Macauley Gillesphey was next on the scoresheet after 37 minutes with another long-range Carlisle goal as he beat Roche from 25 yards with a sweet left-foot strike that gave the keeper no chance.

But it was Carlisle who scored the all-important third when Jerry Yates cut in from the left-hand side and drilled a low right-foot shot past Roche from 12 yards.

Morecambe still had chances to level again with Jason Oswell twice denied.

Carlisle: Collin, Miller, Liddle, Parkes, Gillesphey, Slater, Devitt, Glendon, Yates, Nadesan (rep McCarron 83), Bennett. Subs not used: O’Reilly, Gerrard, Etuhu, Adewusi, Egan

Morecambe: Halstead (rep Roche 19), Sinclair, Lavelle, Yarney, Cranston, Mendes-Gomes. Fleming, Jagne (rep Wildig 61), Ellison, Oliver (rep Oswell 69), Piggott. Subs not used: Mills, Old, Oates, Hedley

Ref: A Haines

Att: 1,213