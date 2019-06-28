Shrimps' Co-Chairmen pleased with successful open day at Globe Arena

Morecambe FC Co-Chairmen Graham Howse and Rod Taylor were pleased with the response to the club's open day on Wednesday.

Local businesses were invited to the Globe Arena to have a look at what the club has to offer from a sponsorship point of view, as well as a chance to see the facilities available to them.

Graham Howse and Rod Taylor

They were also treated to the official kit launch of the Shrimps' new away kit.

Howse said: "It's given people the chance to meet Martin (Thomas), our new Commercial Manager, so he can get to know the faces that usually come down and support the football club.

"And also, we have done the away kit reveal today which was well received, so it's been positive all round.

"It's massive. The more the local community can support the football club, and indeed the individuals, then the more money comes into the football club, the more we can then give to Jim (Bentley) to help with the squad budgeting.

"Because the money that we can spend on football players is determined by our income.

"We cannot exceed that and there are very strict rules in the Football League about that so the more that comes into leaky bucket down here the more we can distribute around on projects to improve the ground but also to improve the squad.

"I think it's gone very well, we've had some positive feedback, we've signed up some people for a couple of deals.

"I've also had some contributions towards the request I made earlier in the week to help us out with some medical equipment, so it's been very good."

When asked if there are plans to hold more open days in the future, Howse added: "Absolutely, I think it's something we need to look at at the start if the season and we will be trying to arrange a fan's forum at some point in the near future so we'll pick up ideas from people on that as well.

"But anything to help the football club is really appreciated."

Taylor also stressed the importance of working with the local community.

He said: "It's really important to get to grips with the community as well, that's a big factor, and local businesses play a major part there and the comments we have had back today are very very positive.

"The players came out to see the people involved, Jim and Kenny and the staff came out, so the businesses feel part of it as well, which is really important."