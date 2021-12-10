Shrimps can topple famous old Pompey this weekend, says boss Stephen Robinson

The Shrimps head to one of English football’s famous old names Portsmouth tomorrow – hot on the heels of Tuesday night’s trip to another illustrious club in the shape of Sunderland.

It turned out to be a chastening experience at the Stadium of Light for Robinson’s men as they were thumped 5-0 in front of 26,000-plus fans by the six-times former English champions.

The final result was what most observers expected against a side who are currently in fourth spot in League One and are tipped by many people to earn automatic promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton in action against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (photo: Jack Taylor)

It certainly does not get much easier against 2008 FA Cup winners Pompey at Fratton Park. They are just three points shy of the play-offs.

However, while Robinson accepts the odds are stacked against his side, who are just a point above the relegation zone, he expects his side to defend and perform better. “People have said to me that you should get beaten at Sunderland; the size of club, stadium, fanbase.

“But it was not acceptable. It was a poor performance.

“The players have had some harsh words said to them. People have to step up. We are not getting done by numbers or lack of organisation, it’s a real desire to defend which is letting us down.”

Robinson is keen to see his men get forward and put Portsmouth on the back foot.

“We will go to Portsmouth and have a right go,” said Robinson. “We will press them high up the pitch and we just need to be better as a group defensively.”

Midfielder Shane McLoughlin is available after suspension.