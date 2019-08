Jim Bentley is expecting a tough game when his side travel to Swindon Town on Saturday, and believes that they were one of the best teams in League 2 last season.

The Shrimps' boss says that The Robins have the players to achieve promotion this season, but insists that he is looking forward to the challenge and wants his team to get back on track after back to back defeats to Exeter City and Burton Albion.

Jim Bentley.

Watch what the Morecambe manager had to say.