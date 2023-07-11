​Shrimps boss reflects on ‘slow transfer window’

​The Shrimps head to Workington (7.30pm) for the first of six pre-season outings as the Scot pieces together a squad for life back in League Two.

Fourteen out-of-contract players left the Mazuma Mobile Stadium following relegation back to the bottom tier, leaving the Shrimps possessing only half a dozen players with deals to 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came against a backdrop of uncertainty over the club’s playing budget for the season and no sign of an end - one way or another - to Sarbjot Johal’s would-be takeover.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams

Having finally discovered the extent of his spending power, Adams acknowledged there had been an element of playing catch-up.

“We’ve taken in a number of players in the transfer window so far,” the Morecambe boss said.

“It’s been a slow transfer window and we’re probably the ones in the division who had most to do. We had a number of players out of contract and only six in contract - and we didn’t know the budget either - so there’s been a lot of work to do in a short space of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The squad size will be reduced. I’ll be looking at 21 senior players and then probably looking at youngsters to fill any gaps if needed.”

What has been striking about Morecambe’s shopping is the short-term nature of it with one-year contracts on the table. The 14 summer departures, albeit Adam Smith re-signed last month, meant another year of chopping and changing.

Last season saw 17 incomings and 16 exits - either permanently or on loan - but Adams maintains that’s indicative of the Shrimps’ current position.

He said: “You’ve got to appreciate the club you’re working at and working for. We aren’t in the situation where we can afford two and three-year contracts; we’re in a situation where we have to take it season to season - that’s the model of the football club at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad