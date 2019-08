Morecambe begin the new League Two season with a much-changed squad from last season.

Having released a number of players, the Shrimps also lost Aaron Collins and Zak Mills, as well as losing Andy Fleming to an injury-enforced retirement.

Jim Bentley

However, manager Jim Bentley has brought in eight new players with Shaun Miller, Cole Stockton and Adam Buxton among the new arrivals.

Watch as he discusses this season's squad.