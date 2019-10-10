Shrimps' boss Jim Bentley says it's been 'difficult couple of days' for Jordan Cranston after red card at Port Vale

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says that "it has been a difficult couple of days" for Jordan Cranston, who was sent off in the Shrimps' 3-1 defeat away at Port Vale on Saturday.

After taking an early lead, Cranston's red card proved pivotal as the Shrimps went on to concede three second half goals.

Bentley says that the squad let their feelings known about the incident on the coach after the game and that Cranston must learn from his mistake, but insists that the players will "move on together".

