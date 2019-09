Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits that it "has been a tough time" recently, but said that "there is no secret formula" and that the players and coaching staff must now "roll up their sleeves" to get themselves back to winning ways.

Bentley also said that despite his side's poor form, the season is only 10 games old, and pointed to the fact that it isn't the first time the Shrimps have gone through a difficult spell.

Jim Bentley.

