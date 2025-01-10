Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams doesn’t anticipate a shock this time when he sees the Chelsea line-up for their FA Cup tie with Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two clubs meet at Stamford Bridge in round three on Saturday for the second time in five seasons.

Their previous meeting, which took place behind closed doors during the Covid-affected 2020/21 campaign, ended in a 4-0 win for Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morecambe camp that day was taken aback by the team which Chelsea’s then boss, Frank Lampard, had opted to field.

Frank Lampard and Derek Adams prior to Morecambe and Chelsea's FA Cup tie in January 2021 Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

His starting line-up included Antonio Rudiger, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech, while Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham were among the second-half substitutes to appear.

Adams isn’t expecting his opposite number, Enzo Maresca, to do something similar this weekend; not least with Chelsea having a Premier League game against Bournemouth next Tuesday.

While Morecambe’s manager doesn’t anticipate a first-choice Chelsea line-up, he recognises whoever features will provide a stern test for his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Adams said: “I don’t think they will field their strongest starting XI, I might be surprised.

“The last time, Chelsea put out the strongest team they could on the day; it depends on what the manager thinks.

“Ironically, it’s my second time managing at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round and it’s his first time!

“They have quality players throughout their team. Whoever they play on the day, they have undoubted quality.

“I might rotate, just as Enzo might do with his squad. We haven’t decided yet, it’s a big decision for us.”