Shrimps are set for a key month ahead says keeper Barry Roche

Morecambe head to Crawley Town on Saturday for what could be the first of five key games for Jim Bentley’s players.

A difficult opening month of the season left the Shrimps third-bottom of League Two with one win and three goals from their opening seven matches.

Barry Roche has backed Morecambe to turn around their season

It is a poor start but one which comes from what always looked a difficult opening to the season.

So far, the Shrimps have come up against perennial play-off contenders in Exeter City, a Swindon Town team fancied to do well this season and three of the teams relegated from League One last time out.

However, Crawley – who lie in 15th place – is the start of a five-game spell against teams in the bottom half.

Second-bottom Macclesfield Town, fourth-bottom Grimsby Town, 18th-placed Cheltenham Town and a Tranmere Rovers team in 14th then take the Shrimps into the middle of October when a more realistic table starts to form.

While it has been a difficult start, Shrimps’ captain Barry Roche believes things will turn around.

The keeper, whose testimonial year begins with a celebration match at the Globe Arena on Sunday, hailed the work done by Bentley and his staff.

“I know the work ethic and the pride people take in this football club,” he said.

“I’ve been here for 10 of the 11 years the club has been in the Football League and at no point did I ever think we would get relegated.

“We’ve got the lowest budget in the league and a low fan-base compared to other teams in this league.

“The workrate and the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep this club on a level playing field with everyone else is fantastic.”