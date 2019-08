Morecambe welcome Cheltenham Town tomorrow, hoping to record their first League Two win of the season.

The Shrimps go into the game after losing to Grimsby Town on the opening day and then drawing at Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Morecambe in action against Cheltenham last season.

When the two sides met at the Globe Arena last weekend, the Shrimps ran out 4-0 winners in front of a crowd of more than 3,000.

What are manager Jim Bentley's thoughts going into the game this time around?