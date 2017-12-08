Shot-shy Shrimps must add firepower

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley says his side have to raise their game going forward after they failed to score again at the weekend.

Morecambe exited the FA Cup at the second-round stage as they lost 2-0 at League One high-fliers Shrewsbury on Saturday, and they have now failed to find the target in 11 games overall this season, an unwanted record for the club, who have scored just 15 times in 20 league games.

It is an issue that boss Bentley is fully aware of but says his team are continually working hard at finding a solution, with Coventry City next up at the Globe Arena on Saturday as attentions turn back to League Two.

He said: “We know where our problems lie and we have continued to disappoint in the final third of the park.

“Overall our football is decent and defensively we look pretty solid and have a decent record when you look at it.

“But we know where we are struggling and the final-third stuff is killing us.

“We haven’t been helped by a lack of training facilities because of one thing or another. There are days when we can’t get on grass and have to concentrate on gym work and DVD work when we all know we need to be working on things on the field.

“When we do get on grass we work a lot on finishing.

“There are always shooting drills from all different angles and work on combination play and there have been a lot of signs where we look like we can get in, in most games, but it’s just not happening.

“We encourage the lads to take shots from all angles because that is what teams do against us.

“We have two or three players on four or five goals but we need more and we know we need to get better in that department.”