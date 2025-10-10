Short-term signing gives Morecambe manager another option in goal

Jamal Blackman has signed for Morecambe Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Morecambe have boosted their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Jamal Blackman on an initial short-term contract.

The 31-year-old has penned a deal until January at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, where he will compete alongside Archie Mair for a starting spot.

Blackman, who has represented England up to U19 level, had been a free agent after leaving Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

Shrimps boss Ashvir Singh Johal said: “I’m delighted that Jamal has decided to join the club. He’s vastly experienced, he’s played a lot of games in the EFL and beyond.

“His experience will add a lot on the pitch but also in the environment.

“The addition of another goalkeeper brings healthy competition for the starting goalkeeper position.”

The bulk of Blackman’s career was spent at Chelsea, where joined their academy at the age of 12 and helped them to FA Youth Cup victory in 2012.

Having progressed through their youth system, he trained with the first team but did not make a senior appearance before eventually leaving Stamford Bridge in 2021.

His football in that time came through loan moves to Middlesbrough, Swedish club Ostersunds FK, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United.

After leaving Chelsea, Blackman played Major League Soccer for Los Angeles FC before spells with Huddersfield Town, Exeter City, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury.

His last appearance for Exeter came on the final day of the 2022-23 League One season, playing against a Morecambe team which suffered relegation for the first time in its history with defeat at St James Park.