Scott McTominay says he was always going to represent Scotland

Lancaster’s Manchester United star Scott McTominay insists representing Scotland was always his first choice on the international stage.

Born and brought up in Lancashire, the midfielder had a choice to make as his father was born north of the border.

After a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, McTominay has pledged his allegiance to the Tartan Army and is part of new manager Alex McLeish’s squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica at Hampden Park on Friday night and in Hungary next Tuesday.

McLeish travelled to United’s Carrington training base to try and convince the 21-year-old where his international future should be while England boss Gareth Southgate reportedly sent him a text message.

“I have to thank the boss, Alex McLeish, for giving me an opportunity to come with the squad and hopefully show people what I can do,” said McTominay, who has made 18 United appearances this season.

“My dad’s obviously tremendously proud, as all my family are.

“It’s a tremendous honour to come away with the Scotland national team.

“It’s what you work for your whole life, to improve, do well and hopefully help the team. I’m really pleased.

“The manager travelled a long way to speak to me and I have to thank him for that.

“The conversation we had was relatively simple.

“I wanted to play for Scotland - and I always have done, since I was a young boy, so it was an incredibly proud moment when he did call me up.”

McTominay has received plenty of praise from United boss Jose Mourinho this season having featured in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup and will now be looking to kick on at international level.

“I’m an honest player and want put every single thing I have out on the pitch,” he said ahead of a possible debut on Friday.

“I like to look for quality forward passes and want to drive with the ball.

“Hopefully I can be a success for Scotland in the future if I get a chance.

“It’s been really good to be a part of the boys so far, mixing in with them all and getting to know them.

“There have been plenty of positive vibes.”