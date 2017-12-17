Rock-bottom Bees turn tables on Shrimps

Barnet 2 Morecambe 1

Jim Bentley’s Shrimps’ miserable record against struggling League Two teams continued when they were stung by The Bees.

Two goals in three first-half minutes were enough to give bottom club Barnet their first home win since September.

Morecambe went into the game high in confidence after a superb victory over Coventry seven days earlier but it was hard to believe the same players were on the pitch as they produced a first half performance low on quality.

There was no stopping Barnet’s opening goal from Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

But the ease with which they conceded a second three minutes later proved costly, as a better second half performance, and a fine goal from Adam Campbell, gave the Shrimps a glimmer of hope, only for Barnet to hold on.

The Bees forged an early chance after just six minutes when a Ryan Watson corner fell to the feet of Michael Nelson, but the defender was caught by surprise and the ball rolled safely away from goal.

Elliot Osboune had the Shrimps’ first effort soon after but his strike was parried by Jamie Stephens.

It proved to be a rare Morecambe attack as Barnet looked the brighter with Shaquile Coulthirst firing an effort just wide before Taylor produced a long-range effort that was well saved by Barry Roche.

The game was brought to life when Campbell-Ryce opened the scoring with a stunning goal when he curled an effort over Roche from 30 yards out.

Soon after the Bees managed to double their lead from a swift counter attack. Osborne saw a shot beaten away by Nelson and the home side broke quickly.

John Akinde surged forward and played the perfect ball for Taylor to make a telling run before slipping the ball past Roche.

The Shrimps made two changes at the break with Kevin Ellison and Callum Lang coming on and the change almost paid dividends immediately with Andy Fleming hitting the crossbar.

As the Shrimps pushed bodies forward they left gaps at the back and Barnet won a penalty when Roach brought Akinde down in the area after a poor back pass from Aaron McGowan.

Akinde stepped up to take the spot kick but blazed over.

Morecambe did pull one back with 20 minutes to go with sub Campbell scoring his first goal for the Shrimps with a lovely curling effort beating Stephens, despite him getting a hand on it.

BARNET: Stephens, Clough, Santos, Nelson, Watson, Akinde (Akinola 86), Campbell-Ryce, Coulthirst, J. Taylor Vilhete (Sweeney 53), Blackman.

Subs not used: Ross, Brindley, Tutonda, Fonguck, Nicholls.

MORECAMBE: Roche, McGowan, Old, Muller, Brough, Rose, Fleming, Osborne (Ellison 46), Thompson (Campbell 68), McGurk (Lang 46), Oliver.

Subs not used: NIzic, Kenyon, Lavelle, Lund.

Ref: D Whitestone. Att: 1,123 (74 away)