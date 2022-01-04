Rangers loanee sees his Morecambe loan move ended early

Rangers attacker Josh McPake has returned to Ibrox after his loan spell with Morecambe was cut short.

By Gavin Browne
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:32 am

The 20-year-old had joined the Shrimps on a season-long deal last summer after impressing while on loan at Harrogate Town in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, he only made seven appearances for the club, the last of which was against Accrington Stanley in September as injuries made his season a stop-start one.

Read More

Read More
Morecambe match gallery: Pictures as the Shrimps defeat Doncaster Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Josh McPake only featured seven times for Morecambe

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said: “Josh returns to Rangers with our best wishes for whatever is next in his career.

“He is a very good footballer and really top lad. Things just did not work out for him during his time here.”

McPake is now being linked with a loan move to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of the season.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

Josh McPakeMorecambeIbroxRangersStephen Robinson