After a poor performance for 70 minutes, the Dolly Blues found themselves two goals behind.

However, winger Connelly entered the fray and inspired the troops with a blistering display, scoring a goal and helping the visitors earn a point.

Connelly – who has been injured for much of this season – also had a goal ruled out as City almost completed a remarkable turnaround.

Jake Connelly's cameo performance earned City a point at Radcliffe (photo: Phil Dawson)

The home side almost took the lead in the opening minutes when Jake Thompson burst into open space and set-up Luca Navarro, but he skewed a first-time strike well wide.

Defender Jamie Mellen then had to be substituted for Paul Jarvis as boss Mark fell was forced into a defensive re-jig.

However, it was soon 1-0 to Radcliffe thanks to Michael Brewster’s superb hooked finish after a corner had only been half cleared.

Captain Andrew Teague’s night ended shortly after as he was substituted cradling his arm, replaced by Brad Carsley which brought a change of shape.

Radcliffe doubled their advantage though when Navarro was the first to react to slam home a rebound.

Graham Lancashire threw on Connelly as a last throw of the dice, but suddenly, Lancaster were menacing and purposeful.

After one shot was parried by Tom Stewart in the home side’s goal, Connelly halved the deficit when he set himself on the edge of the area and fired home.

City soon found an equaliser when Charlie Bailey kept the ball alive from a corner and the ball found its way to Carsley who converted from point-blank range.

City thought they won it when Dom Lawson arrived down the left, dragged a shot wide, but the ball fell into the path of Connelly arriving at the back post.