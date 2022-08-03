Lancaster City record pre-season win against Preston North End's youngsters

Mark Fell’s players took victory at Giant Axe thanks to goals in the first and last minutes of the opening half, followed by one in the final minute of the second period.

Fell’s starting line-up featured Nico Evangelinos, scorer of both goals in Saturday’s win at Widnes, alongside David Norris and Jake Connelly.

It was Evangelinos who broke the deadlock within seconds of the kick-off.

Lancaster City defeated Preston North End's youngsters on Tuesday evening Picture: Phil Dawson

The ball was passed back to the North End keeper but Evangelinos was able to stop his attempted clearance and find the net.

City sought a second but were almost pegged back on the quarter-hour from one of their corners.

Sam Bailey’s set piece was gathered by the keeper and North End broke to create a one-on-one with Jordan Eastham.

Lancaster City play a behind-closed-doors squad match this weekend Picture: Phil Dawson

However, it was City’s on-loan Blackburn Rovers keeper who came out on top to preserve the Dolly Blues’ lead.

Evangelinos attempted to double their advantage six minutes before half-time, only for his effort from distance to be held.

Lancaster were not to be denied though and went 2-0 up just before the break thanks to Connelly.

Fell opted to rotate his line-up at the break, taking off Evangelinos and Jamie Mellen with Paul Jarvis and Dom Lawson replacing them.

North End then got themselves back in the game when Noah Mawene found the net to make the score 2-1.

Connelly and Norris were taken off just after the hour, Christian Sloan and Ed Ikpakwu coming on for City who then saw Jamie Whitham denied by a close-range save.

Sloan’s night was cut short when he departed with what was feared to be a serious injury but it was the Dolly Blues who came closest to scoring again.

Lawson fired narrowly off target but came closer still on 86 minutes when he headed against the woodwork from Bailey’s cross.

Nevertheless, it was third time lucky for the striker when he scored in the third minute of added time with what proved to be the final kick of the game.