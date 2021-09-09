Premier League Leeds United youngster in line for Lancaster City loan move

Mark Fell (photo:Tony North)

The NPL Premier League outfit are hoping to add a full-back who can also play on the wing to their squad with the help of the Elland Road outfit.

“We are in discussions with Leeds about the loan signing of one of their young professionals,” he said.

“They have actually given us a couple of options but I am hopeful that we will be getting a winger/full-back available to us .

“Hopefully we can get that done and for one it will bolster our numbers and also give us another option.

“We have seen how big impact Sam Fishburn has had on us.”

Meanwhile, the Dolly Blues’ boss says Lancaster could have had a kinder draw in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

City were handed a tie away to North East outfit Morpeth Town after getting the better of NWCL side Northwich 1874 1-0 at Giant Axe on Saturday.

Ironically, City face Morpeth away on Tuesday night – a just a few days before the teams meet again in the cup.

The Highwaymen are in need of points as they currently sit second from bottom in the NPL Premier Division table.

And Fell believes that will mean a different feel to the league encounter as opposed to the cup tie.

“It’s funny how it often works out that you get drawn against a team in the cup and play them twice in close proximity,” said Fell. “It’s not ideal for us – two long trips to the North East. It’s probably worst draw for us in terms of distance we have to travel.

“You would rather not play a team in your own division if possible.

“We have just got to tick the games off this week because we have got two important league games before the cup game.

“I think the league game will be a very different game to the cup tie.

“Morpeth are probably under a bit of pressure to pick up points and climb up the table. So I think Saturday’s game will be a little bit more expansive and a little bit more open.”

In terms of his squad, Fell is going to be without goal machine Sam Fishburn.

The on-loan striker – who is being borrowed from Carlisle United – has scored six goals for City but he picked up a dead-leg against Warrington after being ineligible for the FA Cup.

The youngster is likely to be around a week on the sidelines.

But Niall Cowperthwaite is over his injury concerns.