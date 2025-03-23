Port Vale 1 Morecambe 0: Late goal hurts the Shrimps' survival bid

By Derek Quinn
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 09:40 BST

A last-gasp goal from Ronan Curtis at Vale Park robbed Morecambe of a vital point in their fight to avoid relegation.

Curtis produced a superb finish two minutes from time as the Shrimps slipped to seven points from safety with eight games to go.

Morecambe started on the front foot with Gwion Edwards almost shocking the home crowd on four minutes.

He collected the ball on the edge of the area and lobbed home keeper Ben Amos, but saw the ball curl wide.

Callum Jones tackles Port Vale's Rhys Walters Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Edwards threatened again moments later as he got the better of Tom Sang before a low cross, destined for Callum Jones, was cleared.

Port Vale hit back and found the net on 13 minutes, only for it to be ruled out as Jayden Stockley had strayed offside.

Stockley had the Valiants’ next chance just after the half-hour but shot tamely at Harry Burgoyne.

The home side’s most threatening first-half moment came on 37 minutes, when David Tutonda made a superb block after Lorent Tolaj met a cross with a volley.

After a tentative start to the second half, it was the Shrimps who threatened first with the returning Jones forcing Amos into a save from a well-struck shot.

Amos got down sharply moments later to save a header from Edwards, who injured himself as he landed.

His departure affected the Shrimps as Vale dominated the final period of the game.

Sang fired over from distance and Tutonda denied Rico Richards a shot as the substitute looked set for a free run on goal.

Ryan Croasdale hit the post and Ben Garrity fired over but, with the Shrimps looking set for a point, Curtis took advantage of some loose play on the edge of the box to find the bottom corner and give the home side victory.

Port Vale: Amos, Sang, Clark (Richards 66, Smith 90), Debrah, Hall, Croasdale, Tolaj (Hackford 90), John, Walters (Garrity 65), Stockley, Curtis. Subs not used: Broome, Umolu, Harper.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Williams, Stott, Tutonda, Lewis (Songo’o 62), White, Edwards (Slew 70), Angol, Tollitt (Garner 83), Jones (Cooke 83). Subs not used: Hope, Dallas, Dackers.

Referee: Scott Oldham.

Attendance: 7,038.

