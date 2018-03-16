PNE striker Connor Simpson joins Lancaster City on loan

Preston North End striker Connor Simpson has joined Lancaster City on loan.

The 18-year-old has made one appearance in a PNE shirt since his £50,000 move from Hartlepool United in January.

That came as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Aston Vila at Villa Park last month.

He has also featured in some youth-team games to maintain his match fitness

Simpson, who is 6ft 6in, has joined the Dolly Blues until April 28.

It was the same move made last season by Josh Earl to gain first-team experience, Earl now a regular in the North End squad.

The teenager will go straight into the Lancaster squad for their visit to Barwell on Saturday.