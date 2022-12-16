Plymouth Argyle still formidable despite indifferent form, says Morecambe boss Derek Adams

This weekend Shrimps will make the long trip south to face the Pilgrims, who sit in an automatic promotion spot after 21 games of the League One season.

However, Steven Schumacher’s men were at one time top of the table and have slipped to second, overtaken by Ipswich Town.

They have failed to win in their previous four league games – albeit three of those games have ended in draws.

Cole Stockton celebrates scoring for Morecambe against Exeter City on Friday Picture: Ian Lyon

They were surprisingly thrashed 5-1 by Grimsby Town in the FA Cup at the beginning of November.

But with the Shrimps firmly rooted to the bottom of the table, Adams is certainly taking nothing for granted against the club where he spent four years as manager between 2015 and 2019 – enjoying a promotion.

Last time out, the Shrimps picked up a draw at home to Exeter City, while last weekend’s scheduled trip to Charlton was postponed because of the weather.

"I don’t think there’s any good time to play a team at the top of the table,” said Adams.

"They are a fantastic club – to sit second in the table at near to the half-way stage is fantastic.

"They have done ever so well because it’s a difficult division.

"I was there for four seasons and I really enjoyed it. Going back there is always an enjoyment for me.

"But we go to Plymouth coming off a draw against their local rivals Exeter and we will have to be at the top of our game to get something from it.

On a number of occasions this season Morecambe have taken the lead in matches but have failed to go and get the killer second goal.

That is something Adams and his players are looking to rectify as they head towards the second half of the season.

He said: "We have to look at that because of the amount of times that we have been ahead in games and we’ve been pegged back by the opposition.

"To get that second goal would allow us to have a bigger margin in games.

